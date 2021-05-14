Not a white supremacist hammered 2 Asian women

By
M. Dowling
-
1

Ebony Jackson, 37, she’s black, has been charged with two counts each of felony assault, felony criminal possession of a weapon with a previous conviction, and menacing. She attacked two Asian women with a hammer.

Ms. Jackson is not a white supremacist.

Police released a surveillance video that showed a woman — we now know is Ebony Jackson — accosts two Asian women walking on the sidewalk from behind. The woman demanded they remove their masks before striking one of them in the head with a hammer, police said. The suspect then ran away.

The New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the assault.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

1 COMMENT

  2. Stating names of poor downtrodden perps inspired to do crime because of the white male capitalist pig patriarchy is racist!
    A hammer free zone sign or the makers of hammers being driven out of business is the way to Wakanda.
    Yes we can!

Leave a Reply