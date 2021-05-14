Not a white supremacist hammered 2 Asian women



















Ebony Jackson, 37, she’s black, has been charged with two counts each of felony assault, felony criminal possession of a weapon with a previous conviction, and menacing. She attacked two Asian women with a hammer.

Ms. Jackson is not a white supremacist.

Police released a surveillance video that showed a woman — we now know is Ebony Jackson — accosts two Asian women walking on the sidewalk from behind. The woman demanded they remove their masks before striking one of them in the head with a hammer, police said. The suspect then ran away.

The New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the assault.

.@NYPDHateCrimes has released footage of a hammer attack on two Asian women by a black female suspect. The assault occurred on 2 May at 411 W 42 St. One of the victims suffered a laceration on her head. #StopAsianHate pic.twitter.com/AQCqhYKALP — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 4, 2021

