Dominion defies court order, won’t turn over passwords or routers



















Dominion said in a statement to news outlets on Thursday that it would comply with the audit (only they aren't), but Cyber Ninjas, the firm hired by the Arizona Senate to conduct it along with three other companies, is not accredited by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission.

“Releasing Dominion’s intellectual property to an unaccredited, biased, and plainly unreliable actor such as Cyber Ninjas would be reckless, causing irreparable damage to the commercial interests of the company and the election security interests of the country,” Dominion said. “No company should be compelled to participate in such an irresponsible act.”

Maricopa County officials previously said that they did not have passwords to access administrative functions on Dominion Voting Systems machines that were used to scan ballots during the election, according to the Senate’s audit liaison, former Republican Secretary of State Ken Bennett.

That confirms the claims that the entire election was run by Dominion.

“They’ve told us that they don’t have that second password, or that they’ve given us all the passwords they have,” Bennett told One America News last week.

The County is also withholding routers, claiming security concerns.

Both routers or router images and access to election machines were part of the materials the state Senate subpoenaed late last year.

A judge in February ruled that the subpoenas were valid and should be obeyed.

Dominion is defying the court order. Why?

Auditors said they found discrepancies and it looks like files appear to have been deleted.

Karen Fann, the coordinator, sent a letter to that effect. Dominion said it’s not true.

“After reviewing the letter with County election and IT experts, I can say that the allegations are false and ill-informed. Moreover, the claim that our employees deleted election files and destroyed evidence is outrageous, completely baseless, and beneath the dignity of the Arizona Senate,” he added, calling for an immediate retraction of statements senators and their liaison team.

If Dominion is correct, why not give them the passwords as required by law?

The claims don’t appear baseless.

Regardless, one thing is certain, a foreign company or any third party vendor should NOT be running our election. What do we pay state workers to do if not things like this?

