‘Not F-ing Around Coalition’ marched in LA, calling for a separatist Black nation state

The ‘Not f-ing Around Coalition,” held an event in Lafayette, Louisiana on Saturday, calling for a separatist Black Nation State.

The Not F—ing Around Coalition, a black separatist militia, held an event in Lafayette, La. yesterday. Its grandmaster calls for a separatist black nation state. Video by @FordFischer: pic.twitter.com/WNM8wVpNCb — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 4, 2020

They were also protesting Rep. Clay Higgins and a police shooting. The representative said if they showed up in his district he’d shoot them on site. They did and he didn’t.

As for Mr. Pellerin, he was running around with a knife and the police were called. They tried to disarm him and tased him. They shot him when he entered a convenience store with the knife. He presented a danger to others. Mr. Pellerin was black.

BIG THREAD: Today hundreds of members of the all-Black “Not Fucking Around Coalition” (#NFAC) marched through #Lafayette, Louisiana. The group was protesting threats directed at them by U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins on Facebook, and the police shooting of Trayford Pellerin. pic.twitter.com/z4ayPCE2pf — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) October 4, 2020

One felon was arrested:

Just as the group began their march from Lafayette Public Library to Parc Sans Souci, two shots rang out at the Parc. One was arrested and charged with reckless discharge of a firearm at a parade or demonstration, and felon in possession of a firearm.https://t.co/An78luHzxS — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) October 4, 2020

Hundreds of non-NFAC members gathered at the park to view and support the rally. Grandmaster Jay led them in chants of "Black power!" pic.twitter.com/PiAyKxigBq — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) October 4, 2020