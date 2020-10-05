‘Not F-ing Around Coalition’ marched in LA, calling for a separatist Black nation state

By
M. Dowling
-
0

The ‘Not f-ing Around Coalition,” held an event in Lafayette, Louisiana on Saturday, calling for a separatist Black Nation State.

They were also protesting Rep. Clay Higgins and a police shooting. The representative said if they showed up in his district he’d shoot them on site. They did and he didn’t.

As for Mr. Pellerin, he was running around with a knife and the police were called. They tried to disarm him and tased him. They shot him when he entered a convenience store with the knife. He presented a danger to others. Mr. Pellerin was black.

One felon was arrested:

