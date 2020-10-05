Defund the police people are worried about the health of the Secret Service

The Secret Service trended on Twitter all day on Sunday after the President appeared in a van to wave to his supporters standing outside the medical center with flags and placards. Democrats then immediately took to Twitter to bash the President for allegedly endangering the officers for a photo-op.

Even with the President ill and showing tremendous will power, working through his illness, Democrats are using the opportunity to malign him. Jake Tapper was particularly despicable, saying, you are “a symbol of your own failures.” One must wonder how long it took to come up with that line.

Some wished the President would die.

However, there were also these large numbers of supporters who stood outside Walter Reed waving Trump and US flags to let him know they were rooting for him.

The President wanted to show his appreciation and his doctors okayed the President getting into his van with the Secret Service to travel past the crowds and wave. It was a nice gesture and his supporters appreciated it.

Precautions were taken to protect the Secret Service and these are the people who are with him all the time anyway.

Catherine Herridge reported, Deputy Press Secretary tells @markknoller “Appropriate precautions were taken in the execution of this movement to protect POTUS + all those supporting it, including PPE…cleared by the medical team as safe to do.”

Democrats went wild ripping into the President, claiming they were concerned about the safety and health of the Secret Service.

Democrats, the people who want to defund the police and abolish ICE, want us to believe they are very concerned about the welfare of the Secret Service who accompanied President Trump.

A sampling of the many outrageous comments from reporters and other Democrats:

.@realDonaldTrump endangered himself as the leader of our country, along w/ Senators. He endangered the @SecretService to take him on a joy ride to please the non-mask wearing fans.He’s the leading threat to our Natl. Security.When will the @GOP protect the People of our country? https://t.co/gSfpLBS1Fp — Dr. Lisa Welch for US House (@Welch_tx) October 5, 2020

‼️This is RECKLESS. Trump has #COVID19 and may be shedding the #coronavirus, putting his driver, staff, and @SecretService agents at risk. It’s behavior like this that landed Trump in the hospital. All for a PHOTO OP.🤬#GOPSuperSpreader #COVIDIOT

pic.twitter.com/BFP0gygi57 — Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) October 4, 2020

Why is a man with #COVID19 meeting with ANYONE rn? ⁰⁰Why force @SecretService into a small space to do it? ⁰⁰This isn’t leadership—it’s irresponsible & it could have deadly consequences. ⁰⁰How many more lives does he need to put at risk before he takes this virus seriously? https://t.co/ZcQAsc3iDf — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) October 5, 2020

You know who really respects the @SecretService and will never put their well-being in jeopardy for a photo op? @JoeBiden. Please retweet if you are ready for a Commander in Chief who isn’t a selfish narcissist. pic.twitter.com/TrHnQ8yQkL — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) October 5, 2020

PSA: The @SecretService SUV @realDonaldTrump was just parading before his supporters in is about as close to a petri dish on wheels as one can get. There is literally ZERO VENTILATION with outside air because it is sealed against a chemical or biological attack. — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) October 4, 2020

Washington Post ‘reporter’ Jennifer Rubin did indeed tweet 52 times. Her hatred of President Trump is obsessive and bizarre.

Jennifer Rubin has tweeted 52 times since Trump made his drive from hospital, not even counting her replies to other people. Someone should check in with her to see if she’s OK. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 4, 2020

Nasty people.