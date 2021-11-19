Not Guilty on All Counts! Kyle Rittenhouse Appeared to Collapse Briefly!

Kyle Rittenhouse was found NOT GUILTY on all counts. The Judge praised the jury and told them to report to them if they are in any way harassed or questioned. Media are not to contact them directly, but jurors can answer questions as little or as much as they want.
His attorneys kept telling Mr. Rittenhouse to breathe as the verdict was read because he was starting to break down during the reading of the verdict.
He appeared to semi-collapse at the end.
If it hadn’t ended this way, self-defense and self-defense with a gun would have been in grave danger.
Given all the threats, the jury was very courageous.
Remember, when Kyle Rittenhouse cries according to the blue checks, it's just white people tears and inauthentic https://t.co/Ti8c36CqxB
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 19, 2021
Yess!
Celebrate good times and he is too young with no assets yet for any kind of civil rights trial.
Don’t get too complacent though and get ready for the next round.
Tip of the hat to the jury and stay alert, aware, awake, Kenosha.
Note to Kyle-you are a F’in champ and your display of backbone at such an early age is inspiring.
Not guilty in spite of every dirty trick and threat that the persecution antifa and blm could throw at him. Would that Chauvin had got such a defense.
Now it’s time for Rittenhouse to sue every media outlet and politician who labeled him a murderer and more.