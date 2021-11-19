Liberal Tears, Racism & Defamation After the Exoneration of Kyle Rittenhouse

#WhitePrivilege is trending on the Twitter sewer after the exoneration of Kyle Rittenhouse. Check out the politicians you elected to office and their reaction to the verdict of a young man who obviously acted in self-defense.

Communist Mayor de Blasio is very upset that the communist criminals were shot and Kyle Rittenhouse was exonerated. He called it a “miscarriage of justice.”

An ignorant congressman called Rittenhouse a “murderer.” He is defaming him and he is a racist.

This dictatorial fool needs to apologize:

More Liberal Tears:


  2. Here is a tweet from Donald Trump Jr………………………”The Rittenhouse jury just gave Biden his second colonoscopy of the day”!!!!!!!!.

  3. I love the smell of liberal tears in the afternoon, it smells of victory.
    Dank memes win again-This one has Trump holding a ghost rifle and the caption, there was Kyle, pow, pow, pow, making America great again.
    Be careful out there around any city as the Soros/Soetoro shock troops may try to get burny and looty with it.

  4. Liberals are going crazy in the Twitterverse. They now know that normal people aren’t going to put up with “mostly peaceful” demonstrations anymore. The Brownshirts (Antifa / BLM) are going to have to make some decisions. People do have a right to protect themselves from the Liberal extremist. Liberal Democrats who don’t protect communities are going to find themselves on the chopping block. We are starting to see the Conservative Reset in America; the one were common sense prevails. Next will be the MEDIA lawsuits for defamation.

    What the Godless Communist Democrat Liberal Losers wanted was to be able to burn people’s towns down and terrorize people without retribution. This verdict is a big nail in the Brownshirt’s coffin. The Constitution says the People have rights; the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances. The Constitution does not give anyone the right to riot, destroy people’s businesses, and burn cities down. Mostly Peaceful is not peaceful, that’s like being a little pregnant.

