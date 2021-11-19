Liberal Tears, Racism & Defamation After the Exoneration of Kyle Rittenhouse

















#WhitePrivilege is trending on the Twitter sewer after the exoneration of Kyle Rittenhouse. Check out the politicians you elected to office and their reaction to the verdict of a young man who obviously acted in self-defense.

Communist Mayor de Blasio is very upset that the communist criminals were shot and Kyle Rittenhouse was exonerated. He called it a “miscarriage of justice.”

Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum are victims. They should be alive today. The only reason they’re not is because a violent, dangerous man chose to take a gun across state lines and start shooting people. To call this a miscarriage of justice is an understatement. https://t.co/TwaI2ghgM5 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 19, 2021

An ignorant congressman called Rittenhouse a “murderer.” He is defaming him and he is a racist.

New York congressman calls Kyle Rittenhouse a “murderer” and credits “white tears” for his acquittal pic.twitter.com/EOg5vw0cak — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) November 19, 2021

This dictatorial fool needs to apologize:

Biden needs to publicly apologize for defaming Kyle Rittenhouse pic.twitter.com/47UnoV9VHL — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) November 19, 2021

More Liberal Tears:

TODAY IN TOTAL FUCKING BULLSHIT. Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: Not guilty on all counts https://t.co/gJd1JkkCCQ — Kristina Wong ❄️ (@mskristinawong) November 19, 2021

I …I don’t have anything to say about the Rittenhouse verdict. I’m not surprised by it at all, but scared about what this means for future white boys like him who are learning that murdering protesters is a-okay if you’re white. — Mx. D.E. Anderson (@diannaeanderson) November 19, 2021

The Not Guilty verdict for Kyle Rittenhouse is evidence of how *ANTITHETICAL* the RepubliQan vision of “Justice” is from the American vision. If you don’t understand that we are *IN* a Civil War that is likely to get “REALLY VIOLENT” – you should start accepting that notion. — Mark Judson For Congress – Scorched Earth Dem 2022 (@Judson4Congress) November 19, 2021

