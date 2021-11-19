NYC School Will Separate Students by Race to Discuss Social Justice

















According to The New York Post, a New York City junior high will separate students by race in order to discuss social justice topics next week.

According to an email sent to parents, the Lower Manhattan Community Middle School will conduct the activity in order to “…undo the legacy of racism and oppression in this country that impacts our school community.”

Principal Shanna Douglas wrote in the email that children in grades seven and eight will opt into one of five “affinity groups.” Asians, whites, and multi-racial students will be in their own categories. African-American and Hispanic students will be combined into one group.

Douglas added that said she is emphasizing race this school year because “…students are talking about it since race has become a popular topic on social media, or parents are talking even more about it at home due to the recent incidents across the nation.”

She claimed that the school had failed to adequately address race issues before in the institution that is 44 percent Asian, 29 percent white, 15 percent Hispanic, and 8 percent black.

There will be another group for students who opt-out.

The opening question for discussion will be “Why are we even talking about racial identity?”

This is racist and divisive. Some parents are concerned that it will be divisive. Of course, it will be.

