Not Notifying Winners of Merit Awards Is a Systemic Problem in VA

Gov. Glenn Younkin reports that Loudoun County didn’t notify three schools of students who won National Merit Scholarships, a high honor. It’s something these students worked hard to achieve.

What started as a limited probe is now a broadening investigation.

Edison High School in Alexandria, Lewis High School, West Potomac High School, and Annandale High School announced on their website that notifications did not go out on time last fall.

“As part of our ongoing review of FCPS practices, it has come to light that notifications to Edison High School students designated as Commended Students this past fall were also delayed,” Edison Principal Pamela Brumfield said. “While we were able to mark this achievement with a celebration of these students in late November, the notifications happened later than we had hoped.”

That’s not acceptable. Students need timely responses for their college applications.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is already investigating Fairfax County Public Schools after the same problem happened at three other schools.

IT’S SUSPICIOUS

We can’t say if there is an underlying ideological reason, but Loudon and Fairfax Counties are very left-wing.

In general, leftists are destroying the idea of a Meritocracy in favor of equity and giving equal outcomes to all. If one of their identity groups can’t earn Merit awards, they will play down awards won by whites and Asians. Leftists would rather reward failure. Everyone gets a trophy or no one.

What started off as allegations of one of our most prominent schools, has revealed a systematic problem. Now, there are news reports that seven schools in NOVA have delayed notifying Virginia students of their academic achievements. This is unacceptable. https://t.co/KyrYEwZeLt — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) January 14, 2023

