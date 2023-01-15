900 Million Out of 1.4 Billion Had COVID in China

By
M Dowling
-
6
560

According to a study by Peking University, some 900 million people in China had been infected with the coronavirus as of 11 January. The report estimates that 64% of the country’s population has the virus.

It ranks Gansu province, where 91% of the people are reported to have been infected, at the top, followed by Yunnan (84%) and Qinghai (80%).

A top Chinese epidemiologist has also warned that cases will surge in rural China over the lunar new year.

THE CCP HAS DECIDED TO LET THEM TRAVEL THE WORLD

Videos of long lines at funeral homes are all over the Internet. Hospitals are also crowded if you can believe social media.

The CCP has gone from a zero-tolerance lockdown to letting them travel throughout China and the world.

One has to worry about them spreading this worldwide.

The authoritarian World Economic Forum scoundrels used the last pandemic to further their Great Reset, and we don’t need them to have another opportunity. Dr. Robert Malone said they now have 10,000 of their influencers infiltrating governments throughout the world.

Another concern is that The WHO – the World Health Organization – is meeting this week to discuss the possibility of giving WHO dictatorial global powers over pandemics.

The WHO said they are drastically underreporting the deaths. The WHO isn’t trustworthy either, but we believe they are telling the truth about the underreporting.

The following report from Jennifer Zeng says more than 59,000 have died and the average age of the dead is 80.3 years, and they all had comorbidities. Is that believable?

Gordon Chang says the symptoms are much worse this time around. Healthcare workers are complaining of weakened immune systems and worse symptoms due to getting COVID repeatedly. Is it due to COVID weakening the immune system or their vaccinations? Recent studies suggest vaccines and lockdowns are weakening people’s immune systems.

Another concern is that Klaus Schwab, President of the World Economic Forum, is predicting a massive cyberattack. His predictions have a way of coming true.

KitDotCom thinks he’s up to something.

CORRECTION; WE APOLOGIZE FOR INCORRECTLY WRITING THEY HAVE COVER. THEY ‘HAD’ COVID.


6 Comments
AntiKlaus
AntiKlaus
1 hour ago

Had, not have. 99.75% were back on their feet, if ever they were off them, within a few days, as with any mild flu.

M Dowling
Author
M Dowling
20 minutes ago
Reply to  AntiKlaus

Thank you. The dumb mistakes that matter.

Anonymous
Anonymous
5 minutes ago
Reply to  AntiKlaus

All the people I know that had “covid” were subject to a cough and some phlegm for about a week, then completely recovered.

M Dowling
Author
M Dowling
2 minutes ago
Reply to  Anonymous

My husband and I finally got it after two years. It was a bad day-and-a-half with a horrid sore throat and an annoying cough. I took ivermectin and hydroxy – felt better very quickly. It might have been the medication, but I’ve had much worse viruses.

lalasayswhat
lalasayswhat
4 hours ago

Traveling bio weapons. Those Chinese think of everything to get rid of their enemies.

John Vieira
John Vieira
4 hours ago

Not over until the ‘Fat Lady Sings”…or is it???

