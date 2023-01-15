900 Million Out of 1.4 Billion Had COVID in China

According to a study by Peking University, some 900 million people in China had been infected with the coronavirus as of 11 January. The report estimates that 64% of the country’s population has the virus.

It ranks Gansu province, where 91% of the people are reported to have been infected, at the top, followed by Yunnan (84%) and Qinghai (80%).

A top Chinese epidemiologist has also warned that cases will surge in rural China over the lunar new year.

THE CCP HAS DECIDED TO LET THEM TRAVEL THE WORLD

It ranks Gansu province, where 91% of the people are reported to be infected, at the top, followed by Yunnan (84%) and Qinghai (80%).

Videos of long lines at funeral homes are all over the Internet. Hospitals are also crowded if you can believe social media.

The CCP has gone from a zero-tolerance lockdown to letting them travel throughout China and the world.

One has to worry about them spreading this worldwide.

The authoritarian World Economic Forum scoundrels used the last pandemic to further their Great Reset, and we don’t need them to have another opportunity. Dr. Robert Malone said they now have 10,000 of their influencers infiltrating governments throughout the world.

Another concern is that The WHO – the World Health Organization – is meeting this week to discuss the possibility of giving WHO dictatorial global powers over pandemics.

The WHO said they are drastically underreporting the deaths. The WHO isn’t trustworthy either, but we believe they are telling the truth about the underreporting.

The following report from Jennifer Zeng says more than 59,000 have died and the average age of the dead is 80.3 years, and they all had comorbidities. Is that believable?

Wow, this is quite a jump! #CCP says today that 59,938 people died of # COVID-related diseases in all hospitals in #China from Dec 8 to Jan 12. But only 5503 died directly from #COVID. All others had underlying issues. Average age of the dead is 80.3 years old.

Do u believe it? pic.twitter.com/uKBhagC9N2 — Inconvenient Truths by Jennifer Zeng 曾錚真言 (@jenniferzeng97) January 14, 2023

Gordon Chang says the symptoms are much worse this time around. Healthcare workers are complaining of weakened immune systems and worse symptoms due to getting COVID repeatedly. Is it due to COVID weakening the immune system or their vaccinations? Recent studies suggest vaccines and lockdowns are weakening people’s immune systems.

This is not good at all. There are #Omicron #COVID19 reinfections in #China, with far worse symptoms the second time around: https://t.co/r8zeam3lTY. — Gordon G. Chang (@GordonGChang) January 14, 2023

Another concern is that Klaus Schwab, President of the World Economic Forum, is predicting a massive cyberattack. His predictions have a way of coming true.

KitDotCom thinks he’s up to something.

The Internet is now the single biggest threat to their plans. If it goes down they will blame it on a Russian cyber attack. Do you remember the Vault7 files from Wikileaks? The CIA made a false flag cyber tool to create fake evidence to blame a massive cyber attack on the enemy. — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) January 15, 2023

CORRECTION; WE APOLOGIZE FOR INCORRECTLY WRITING THEY HAVE COVER. THEY ‘HAD’ COVID.

Related