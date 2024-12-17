Not Yet President, Trump Gets $100B Investment for 100K Jobs

President-elect Donald Trump and SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son revealed Monday a groundbreaking $100 billion investment in the United States to create at least 100,000 jobs. Speaking at Mar-a-Lago, Trump called the move a “monumental demonstration of confidence in America’s future,” while Son expressed enthusiasm about the U.S. economy under Trump’s leadership.

It is a major endorsement of the U.S. economy. Sone credited Trump’s election for the renewed optimism.

Son stated, “My confidence level in the United States economy has tremendously increased with [Trump’s] victory.”

The announcement follows SoftBank’s history of large-scale ventures, including its Vision Fund.

It’s Historic

“Masa runs one of the largest companies in Japan and among the most successful investment and technology companies anywhere in the world,” Trump said of Son. “And today, I’m thrilled to announce that SoftBank will be investing $100 billion in America, creating 100,000 American jobs at a minimum. He’s doing this because he feels very optimistic about our country since the election.”

Son echoed Trump’s optimism, saying, “I would really like to celebrate the great victory of President Trump, and my confidence level in the economy of the United States has tremendously increased with his victory. So because of that, I’m now excited to commit this $100 billion and 100,000 jobs into the United States.”

The investment is expected to focus on artificial intelligence, emerging technologies, and other innovative industries, ensuring that these sectors are developed domestically. This is a historic investment.

Incoming White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called the move “a huge win” during an appearance on Varney & Co., attributing it to what she termed “the Trump effect.” She added, “This is President Trump delivering on the promise he made to the American people on the campaign trail—that he was going to make the United States of America the manufacturing superpower of the world.”

Watch:

BREAKING: President Donald J. Trump joins @SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son to announce $100 billion in new U.S. investments over the next four years — creating 100,000+ new American jobs. pic.twitter.com/04eZ2h2AMe — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) December 16, 2024

