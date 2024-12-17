We Leave You With Justice Ketanje on Broadway – Very Cringe

Be daring, be different, be impractical, be anything that will assert integrity of purpose and imaginative vision against the play-it-safers, the creatures of the commonplace, the slaves of the ordinary. ~ Wally Amos

Great spirits have always encountered violent opposition from mediocre minds. ~ Albert Einstein

Wonder is the beginning of wisdom. ~ Socrates

The essence of tyranny is the enforcement of stupid laws.

Liberty does not exist in the absence of morality.

~ Edmund Burke.

The American Republic will endure until the day Congress discovers that it can bribe the public with the public’s money.

~ Alexis de Tocqueville