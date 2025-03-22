Nothing Says Dems Are Asea More Than ‘AOC is the Party Leader’

According to The Hill, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is positioning herself in a leading role among Democrats as discontent grows among the party’s base in the second Trump era. Many Democrats describe her as the new leader of the Democrat party and potentially the next New York senator.

Nothing says desperation and gone bonkers more than Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the leader of the Democrat party. Democrats must want to drive that 27% approval down further.

Instead of going back to the center, they’re digging the hole deeper.

California still talks about the other airhead, Kamala Harris, for governor.

KAMALA HARRIS…. Girl what in the Cornbread Hell are you talking about. Layoff whatever you are drinking or smoking. Can anyone interpret what she is saying President @realDonaldTrump & VP @JDVance saved us from this pic.twitter.com/zKJGkAUsZz — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) March 21, 2025

Marxists on the Road

Ocasio-Cortez is on the road with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) as part of their “Fighting Oligarchy” tour to rally Democrats. The progressive congresswoman has also been one of the loudest critics of Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer’s (D-N.Y.) decision to vote for a House GOP-drafted government funding bill last week, so much so that she’s been floated as a potential primary challenger against him.

While Ocasio-Cortez has not indicated that she would primary Schumer, her high-profile and vocal criticism of the party’s status quo positions her as someone who could fill what critics say is a leadership vacuum.

Many are predicting the airhead communist will be the next New York senator.

“Some of the most effective, strategic, and response leadership happening at this moment is coming from Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, and she’s doing it better than many Democrats that we see nationally,” said Abbas Alawieh, a senior progressive strategist. “She is reminding the party what real leadership responsive to the energy of movements actually looks like.”

The Murdoch-owned WSJ met with DNC leadership.

This is a little off-message, but is the WSJ going to back AOC for senator next?

The itinerary included a coveted Wall Street Journal Editorial Board Discussion, characterized in ethics forms as a “[c]onversation with Paul Gigot, editor of the WSJ editorial page, and columnists about how the editorial page approaches covering Congress and publishing viewpoints from individual members.”

The Journal was traditionally considered Republican-friendly before President Donald Trump rose to political power in 2015 and 2016 but has often criticized and traded barbs with Trump, with the paper’s editorial pages often attacking his economic and trade policies.

On March 13, Trump hammered the Journal for “having no idea what they are doing or saying.”

Why are they helping Democrats get their lousy message across?

