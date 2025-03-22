Trump Cancels Invitations to Come to America Illegally

Cutting Off the Child Abuse Pipeline

Children from all over the world are coming to the US to serve as anchors for their families. During the trip, they are raped, and many are sold into labor or sex slavery. The Trump administration hopes to cut it off.

The Trump administration notified so-called aid organizations across the country on Friday that it would cancel a contract funding lawyers for more than 25,000 children who entered the United States alone.

The government instructed more than 100 nonprofits to cease representing minors immediately. It will terminate a contract up for renewal on March 29.

Cutting Off an Invitation to Criminals and Communists

Criminals, communists, and other unsavory characters are taking advantage of the loose policies the Democrat administration set up for the crime-ridden communist nations of Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. Trump is putting a stop to it.

The Trump administration said Friday that it ended a Biden-era program that allowed hundreds of thousands of people from four troubled countries to enter the United States lawfully and work for up to two years.

The program offered applicants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela the opportunity to fly to the United States and quickly secure work authorization, provided they had passed security checks and had a financial sponsor. They were allowed to stay for up to two years, which could be renewed.

The Biden administration billed the program as “legal pathways.” It was first introduced for Venezuelans in 2022 and expanded to nationals of the other three countries the following year.

By the end of 2024, more than 500,000 migrants had entered the United States through the initiative, the C.H.N.V. program. The initials are an acronym for the countries it covers.

Why do you think Democrats encouraged criminal, communist nations to send unvetted people?

The work permits and protection from deportation conferred under the program’s authority, called parole, would expire on April 24.

The program’s termination had been expected. On President Trump’s first day back in office, he ordered the Homeland Security Department to take steps to end it.

Tricia McLaughlin, a Homeland Security spokeswoman, said that the “termination of the C.H.N.V. parole programs, and the termination of parole for those who exploited it, is a return to common-sense policies, a return to public safety, and a return to America First.”

All could face deportation.

