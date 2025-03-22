Articles of Impeachment on Radical Leftist Judge Chuang

Articles of Impeachment were filed against Judge Theodore Chuang, who ordered the administration to rehire everyone at the corrupt USAID agency. He even took over hiring and barred dismantling it.

Republicans won’t get 67 votes in the Senate, but perhaps the Impeachment process is worth it. It might shine a light on some of these weird, radical judges appointed by Obama, Biden, and Clinton.

Where is Congress to stop this? They do nothing about everything.

JUST IN: Articles Of Impeachment Filed On Rogue Judge Chuang Over USAID Ruling Representative Andy Ogles of Tennessee drafted an article of impeachment against U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang on March 21, 2025. The action followed Chuang’s ruling that the Trump… pic.twitter.com/2azeHzK4bB — MAGA Resource (@MAGAResource) March 22, 2025

Judge Chuang wants the worst agency to continue. Democrats want the slush fund agency for far-left causes to continue.

So, some nobody at a District Court, Judge Theodore D. Chuang, who was appointed by Obama, just ORDERED a judicial coup, Elon Musk and DOGE to restore the number-one sponsor of terror on the planet: USAID?” pic.twitter.com/xRHbabbGJN — RealRobert (@Real_RobN) March 19, 2025

Judges who defend this corruption are corrupt.

The American people are starting to get a sneak peak at the stunning incompetence, waste, and corruption of the federal government. It is worse than most of us could imagine. And these activist judges, particularly in DC, have a lot to lose. Their families lose their grift. — Mike Davis (@mrddmia) March 22, 2025

