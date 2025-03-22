Articles of Impeachment on Radical Leftist Judge Chuang

By
M Dowling
-
0
9

Articles of Impeachment were filed against Judge Theodore Chuang, who ordered the administration to rehire everyone at the corrupt USAID agency. He even took over hiring and barred dismantling it.

Republicans won’t get 67 votes in the Senate, but perhaps the Impeachment process is worth it. It might shine a light on some of these weird, radical judges appointed by Obama, Biden, and Clinton.

Where is Congress to stop this? They do nothing about everything.

Judge Chuang wants the worst agency to continue. Democrats want the slush fund agency for far-left causes to continue.

Judges who defend this corruption are corrupt.


