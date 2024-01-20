Biden Uses $5 Billion in Tax $$$ to Pay College Loans to Get Votes

The Biden administration announced on Friday that it would forgive $4.9 billion in student debt for 73,600 borrowers. It’s allegedly another “fix” for something that is not broken. It’s actually a shameless vote-getting tactic. CNBC reported on the “forgiveness” with our tax dollars.

Democrats are calling it a broken loan system. That’s always their excuse. They claim the immigration system is broken and the only thing that will fix it is giving all these anonymous lawbreakers amnesty. He also likes to say he’s fixing the economy that Donald Trump ruined. Unbelievable.

This loan forgiveness violates the principle of the Supreme Court and it is circumventing Congress. Still, he gets away with it.

They are even taking credit for “working tirelessly” to “fix” the “broken student loan system.”

“The Biden-Harris Administration has worked relentlessly to fix our country’s broken student loan system and address the needless hurdles and administrative inaccuracies that, in the past, kept borrowers from getting the student debt forgiveness they deserved,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statement.

Around $1.7 billion of the aid will go to 29,700 borrowers enrolled in income-driven repayment plans. Allegedly, if they’re not paid, they are supposed to eventually result in loan forgiveness. That’s ridiculous.

Dictator Biden Spends Tax Dollars to Buy Votes

The Biden administration has now canceled more than $136 billion in student debt for over 3.7 million Americans, according to the White House.

Biden’s plans to cancel up to $400 billion in student debt for tens of millions of Americans were thwarted last June at the Supreme Court. The high court said the president didn’t have the authority to instruct his Education secretary to cancel such a large amount of consumer debt without prior authorization from Congress.

He will eventually do it anyway because he’s a lawless dictator, and he needs to buy votes. The rest of us in America get to pay off the loans of people who got to attend expensive private universities.

So, that waitress in Peoria, and the truck driver in North Platte get to pay for some Ivy League graduate’s degree in Women’s Studies.

