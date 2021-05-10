NPR admits Big Tech influences elections









NPR admitted the obvious, Big Tech has the power to influence elections. Zuckerbucks, Zuckerboxes were just a small part of what they can do. By eliminating the right from their search feature, only the Left gets their viewpoint out in the public square.

“Whether or not Facebook decides to reinstate former President Trump’s account in the coming months will likely have major consequences for Trump’s political power and possible future campaign,” NPR wrote on Twitter.

“Being on Facebook is crucial for modern-day political campaigns,” NPR explains in the accompanying story. A Big Tech blackout would mean a drop in fundraising and “a significant revenue valve would be shut off for Trump, imperiling a 2024 presidential bid, if he decides to run again.” This could also trickle down to negatively affect the midterm candidates he plans to endorse, they write.

It’s pathetic that our publicly paid for network took this long to somewhat admit the truth.

Interesting way of admitting how much election interference and election meddling against Republicans that our tech companies can do and have done! https://t.co/EzQMD3lWO2 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 6, 2021

