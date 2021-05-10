At least three biological men will compete in the Olympics as women









The Olympic Games for the first time could feature transgender athletes on women’s teams.

At least three biological men, who say they are transwomen, are contenders for slots on their nation’s women’s Olympic teams.

One of them is from New Zealand.

The New Zealand Olympic Committee, with a May 31 deadline, has not officially announced its team, but reports that transperson Laurel Hubbard, 43, has effectively qualified in the super heavyweight division. That prompted one former competitor to speak out.

“I’m quite disappointed, quite disappointed for the female athlete who will lose out on that spot,” former weightlifter Tracey Lambrechs told TVNZ. “We’re all about equality for women in sport, but right now that equality is being taken away from us.”

She said women who do voice objections to competing against Ms. Hubbard, who competed on the men’s side as Gavin Hubbard before transitioning in 2013, are silenced.

The International Olympic Committee executive board is scheduled to meet Wednesday to consider issues of “gender equality and inclusion” and “safe sport” before the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, which start July 23. The board will take into account the “perceived tension between fairness/safety and inclusion/non-discrimination.”

“The IOC is developing new guidance to help ensure that athletes — regardless of their gender identity and/or sex characteristics — can engage in safe and fair competition,” the committee told Reuters on Thursday.

The guidelines say they have to promise they will keep the gender identity for four years and maintain a testosterone level below 10 nanomoles per liter for 12 months before the competition.

That still doesn’t change the fact that men maintain their physique.

Transgenders call her a “pioneer” as she destroys female sports.

Now we have middle-aged men who can come along and steal titles from women if they say they are women.

