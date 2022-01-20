NPR Lies Even After Their Fake Justice Gorsuch Mask Story Implodes

National Public Radio, NPR, allowed writer Nina Totenberg, to write a completely false mask story intended to smear Justice Neil Gorsuch and politicize and divide the Supreme Court.

Legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg wrote in her piece, “Gorsuch didn’t mask despite Sotomayor’s COVID worries, leading her to telework.” She further reported Chief Justice John Roberts ordered the justices to wear masks because of the omicron surge since Sotomayor has diabetes.

Totenberg cited “court [anonymous] sources” to report Sotomayor expressed she “did not feel safe in close proximity to people who were unmasked” before Roberts made the decision.

“They all did. Except Gorsuch, who, as it happens, sits next to Sotomayor on the bench. His continued refusal since then has also meant that Sotomayor has not attended the justices’ weekly conference in person, joining instead by telephone,” Totenberg wrote. “Gorsuch, from the beginning of his tenure, has proved a prickly justice, not exactly beloved even by his conservative soulmates on the court.”

None of that was true.

In a rare statement, Justices Gorsuch and Sotomayor publicly rebuked NPR.

“Reporting that Justice Sotomayor asked Justice Gorsuch to wear a mask surprised us. It is false. While we may sometimes disagree about the law, we are warm colleagues and friends,” they wrote.

After they denied it, Totenberg suggested Chief Justice Roberts asked them to mask up. Then he denied it.

Totenberg couched her language, writing, “Roberts, understanding that, in some form asked the other justices to mask up,” suggesting he did it at Sotomayor’s behest.

NPR’s Davud Gura doubled down on the deceitful story:

I surprised at how many Supreme Court correspondents I admire are passing along a statement from two justices that is at best false without any context whatsoever. — David Gura (@davidgura) January 19, 2022

Liberal editors like Clara Jeffery spent the day re-tweeting support for the NPR story even after Sotomayor and Gorsuch jointly debunked it. Then, when Roberts also publicly denied it, they all moved on without an apology.

Brian Stelter tried to run cover for NPR on Tuesday, claiming someone at the network confirmed the story, only to have the Justices deny the story

CNN tried to prop it up by calling it “incredibly well-sourced.”

The false story was spread throughout the media and the Internet by corporate press, tabloids, blogs, and sketchy media like Newsweek and The Daily Beast.

Rather than trash the fake story, NPR is standing by it. The lie continues and they go on their merry way.

As Glenn Greenwald said, “However much you hate the media, it’s not enough.”

