Biden Doesn’t Know He’s Governing to the Left — Thinks He Outperforms

Biden was completely out of touch during his speech this afternoon, and he read every bit of it off the teleprompter. He called on reporters in order and was able to read the answers – in order.

He had no answers for any problems in this country. The man governs to the far left, doesn’t know he is, and does not have the understanding or the skills to govern. He thinks everything is great. He blamed Donald Trump and all Republicans for every problem we have and completely exonerated himself.

Remarkably, Biden also thinks the country is united.

There were zero questions on the open borders, on race, or crime in the cities. Biden gave long mindless answers. His world is a crazy delusional place.

A Few Notable Clips

The way he plans to wipe out inflation is to SPEND MORE MONEY:

At one point, he claimed he created jobs, but he hasn’t created any jobs. The only jobs are just people coming back to work. In fact, he’s still 4 million jobs short. He hasn’t added one single job.

This clip below was particularly embarrassing. He seems lost in the middle of a sentence and then called Russia, “Mother Russia.”

Biden completely breaks mid-sentence when asked about Russia, then calls Russia “Mother Russia” What an absolute EMBARRASSMENT. pic.twitter.com/AiLzcuMhe0 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 19, 2022

He has no apologies for the disaster in Afghanistan or for the 13 dead American heroes and the 700 dead Afghans.

Biden when asked about his DISASTROUS withdrawal from Afghanistan that lead to the death of 13 American Heroes: “I make no apologies for what I did.” pic.twitter.com/GtEKPJR6o3 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 19, 2022

In this clip, he is a crazy old demented man:

Biden Completely SNAPS and YELLS at reporter like an old dementia patient when he gets called out for slandering Americans who don’t support his federal takeover of elections as segregationists pic.twitter.com/mGfzxyvp9O — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 19, 2022

Biden claims he’s not a socialist.

In the least, he’s a socialist. For example, Biden said government will provide — THAT’S SOCIALISM. His open borders, welfare state, high taxation, it’s all socialism.

President Biden insults Fox News reporter Peter Doocy before answering his question by saying “I’m not Bernie Sanders.” pic.twitter.com/Qpkwv5Mev0 — Newsmax (@newsmax) January 19, 2022

THERE ARE MORE CRAZY CLIPS HERE.

