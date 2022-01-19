SCOTUS Refused to Block the Release of DJT’s Records to J6 Witch Hunters

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected former President Trump’s bid to block a trove of his administration’s records from being handed to the Jan. 6 House committee.

The ruling came in an unsigned, one-paragraph order. Justice Clarence Thomas, a staunch conservative, was alone in indicating that he would have granted Trump’s request. It was an 8-1 vote.

What happened to presidential privilege and why is a congressional committee allowed to intrude on the Executive Branch?

