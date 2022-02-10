NPR: What Skin Color Emoji Is the Right One for You

NPR wants to help you pick out the correct skin color emoji. It took three writers to put an article together to help you figure out the answer to that burning question.

“In 2015, five skin tone options became available for hand gesture emojis, in addition to the default Simpsons-like yellow. Choosing one can be a simple texting shortcut for some, but for others, it opens a complex conversation about race and identity,” according to the WOKEs who wrote the piece.

“A 2018 study published by the University of Edinburgh looked at the use of different skin tone emojis — what is referred to as “modified” emojis — on Twitter to find out if the modifiers contributed to self-representation.”

There was an actual study, a funded study on this absurd topic.

“Alexander Robertson, an emoji researcher at Google and Ph.D. candidate involved in the study, said the emoji modifiers were used widely but it was people with darker skin who used them in higher proportions, and more often.”

“Instead, some white people may stick with the yellow emoji because they don’t want to assert their privilege by adding a light-skinned emoji to a text, or to take advantage of something that was created to represent diversity.”

This is so stupid.

The conclusion of this useless article was that picking a race color “depends on the season and the context.”

The WOKEs are literally certifiable.

