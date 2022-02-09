Evil Cereal Launches a UBI Program for Illegals

The far-left W.K. Kellogg Foundation, which apparently controls the Kellogg Company, is bankrolling a pilot program that will provide hundreds of illegal aliens living in the United States with a guaranteed universal basic income.

Kellogg’s, a pro-Marxist-equity corporation, has given millions of dollars to domestic terrorist groups like Black Lives Matter (BLM), and now they want UBI which is communism.

Kellogg’s has a number of products including, Kellogg’s, Keebler, Pop-Tarts, Eggo, Cheez-It, Club, Nutri-Grain, Rice Krispies, Special K, All-Bran, Mini-Wheats, Morningstar Farms, Famous Amos, Ready Crust, and Kashi.

Now, Kellogg has joined a coalition of activist organizations to launch a pilot program across 13 counties in New Mexico where 330 illegal alien households will receive monthly payments of $500 for the next year.

The organizations are largely open borders sympathizers.

They already took applications. The statement reads in part:

A coalition of immigrant-based organizations is conducting a year-long Guaranteed Basic Income (GBI) pilot project and study in New Mexico. The pilot program participants will be about 330 immigrant families who will be chosen from 13 counties to receive $500 per month for 12 months.

Participating Organizations: We are a United People, THE CENTER for Equality and Rights, NM CAFé, New Mexico Voices for Children, Partnership for Community Action, and UpTogether.

What is the GBI?

The Guaranteed Basic Income or GBI is a program where participants receive a fixed monthly payment for a set period of time, regardless of whether they are working and earning an income. While some GBI studies are funded by state and local governments, funding for this pilot comes from private donors and philanthropic foundations. Our study will focus on families of mixed immigration status in 13 New Mexico counties.

Why are we doing it?

We want to know how cash assistance helps undocumented or mixed-status immigrant families who are often excluded from traditional financial relief programs. We surveyed participants online and/or by phone to learn how unrestricted, guaranteed monthly payments of $500 affect family finances, health and education outcomes, and decisions about work. We will issue a report at the end of the project with this information to continue advocating for higher wages, cash assistance for low-income families, and inclusion of immigrants in unemployment and other economic relief programs.

It’s communism, make no mistake. It will become codified as a major form of redistribution and makes people reliant on the government. It’s the camel’s nose under the tent. From here, it goes mainstream if they get their wish.

UBI gives away money to people who haven’t earned it by stealing from those who did. And it gives it to people who broke our laws at the invitation of Democrats. That is wholly unAmerican.

