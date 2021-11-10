NSA Advisor/Ex-Clinton Aide Jake Sullivan Was in the Alpha Bank Hoax Loop

















It has been revealed that Jake Sullivan, the former Clinton aide and current NSA advisor, is named as the ‘Foreign Policy Advisor’ in the former Clinton lawyer indictment (Michael Sussman). It means Sullivan received information from Sussman but doesn’t appear to be a target of the probe.

Sussmann was indicted for allegedly lying to the FBI on Sept. 16. This case came out of Durham’s probe into the origins of the Russia investigation.

Durham’s indictment alleges Sussmann told then-FBI General Counsel James Baker he was not doing work “for any client” when he requested and held a September 2016 meeting in which he provided evidence of a purported secret communications channel between then-candidate Donald Trump and Russia.

The truth is he was working for the Clinton campaign, according to Durham’s indictment.

In addition to Russiagate, Durham investigated the Alpha Bank conspiracy.

The Durham indictment discusses a scenario where Clinton campaign lawyer, Michael Sussman “exchanged emails with the Clinton Campaign’s campaign manager, communications director, and foreign policy advisor [Jake Sullivan] concerning the Russian Bank allegations that Sussmann had recently shared,” with an unnamed reporter.

In other words, Sullivan got the information about the Alpha Bank conspiracy, and he’s not a target. The only targets of the Durham probe are lower level people who dared lie to FBI agents who were themselves liars and frauds. Sussman will likely skate. He’s only pleading to one count of lying to an agent, not four counts like McCabe who sued when he was held accountable and won back his pension and back pay.

Sullivan was a Clinton apparatchik and was probably deeply involved in the Alpha hoax and Russia coup. However, all this means is he got information.

The Indictment against Sussman alleges he communicated info with a former Clinton aide who now has been confirmed to be Jake Sullivan, Biden’s current National Security Adviser – WOW pic.twitter.com/kynvCIhFwk — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 9, 2021

Related















