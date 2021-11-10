Rittenhouse Judge Confirms Jurors Were Filmed [After Floyd’s Nephew Threatened Them]

















The Judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial confirmed today that someone filmed the jurors in the case. As we heard from the late George Floyd’s nephew, criminal Cortez Rice, there would be people filming jurors and the outcome better be the same as in the Floyd trial.

“I ain’t even gonna name the people that I know that’s up in the Kenosha trial,” Rice said. “But it’s cameras in there. It’s definitely cameras up in there. There’s definitely people taking pictures of the juries and everything like that. We know what’s going on.”

Rice added, “so we need the same results, man.”

Judge Schroeder confirms someone filmed the jurors in the Kyle Rittenhouse case. Intimidation tactics pic.twitter.com/aKmtInsAj5 — Adalia Brand (@BrandAdalia) November 9, 2021

The names of the jurors in the trial were sealed by the judge making it harder for them to be doxxed. However, the public has access to the court proceedings, where the jurors sit in plain view.

Only journalistic pool photographers are allowed inside the courtroom.

The Rittenhouse trial begins week 2, day 6 and the prosecution has failed to present evidence that counters Kyle Rittenhouse’s self-defense claims.

While there hasn’t been much in the way of protesting, the radicals did burn Kenosha in response to the Jacob Blake police shooting.

Watch his original threat:

George Floyd’s nephew, Cortez Rice, makes a claim that he knows people taking photos of jurors during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin. His goal is to dox jurors if they do not convict. pic.twitter.com/uwLuV2ftfV — John Curtis (@Johnmcurtis) November 7, 2021

And here he is again:

George Floyd’s CRAZY nephew Cortez Rice says he managed to get into an apartment building where a Minneapolis judge lives pic.twitter.com/RBSP9XBLHB — Rasta Redpill (@RastaRedpill) November 8, 2021

Related















