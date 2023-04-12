The leaked war documents show US boots on the ground and at least one hundred special forces are in Ukraine. Did Joe Biden and his administration start a hot war with Russia without an authorization? We also know that Turkey, a NATO member, is on the ground. Other reports say US personnel are in the embassy in Kyiv.

NSA Spokesperson John Kirby admitted we have troops providing “oversight.”

Everything they accused Donald Trump of doing is what Joe Biden is doing. The White House is trying to start World War III.

We don’t know if these documents are altered, but we do know that the Pentagon confirmed they are Pentagon documents.

US TROOPS ON THE GROUND

Should probably be emphasized that this is the first known instance of official documentary confirmation of US “boots on the ground” in Ukraine. It’s right there in black and white. (And no, those “SOF” personnel are not categorized as merely “guarding the embassy”) — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) April 8, 2023

On Wednesday, John Kirby, NSA spokesperson, admitted there are US troops on the ground and the leaked documents are basically accurate, but he is pretending the troops are merely providing oversight.

He downplayed it as a “small US military presence” stationed at the American Embassy in Kyiv.

When pressed about the leaked documents, he said to Fox News:

“I won’t talk to the specifics of numbers and that kind of thing. But to get to your exact question, there is a small U.S. military presence at the embassy in conjunction with the Defense Attachés office to help us work on accountability of the material that is going in and out of Ukraine,” Kirby said, referencing the weapons and other support the U.S. has been sending to Kyiv. “So they’re attached to that embassy and to that the defense attache.”

Kirby, who was speaking on the sidelines of President Biden’s trip to Northern Ireland, added that those troops “are not fighting on the battlefield.” In addition, Fox News is told that the U.S. forces in Kyiv also provide security services.

So he framed the SF troops as part of “oversight” for American defense aid shipped into the country.

The Pentagon is trying to contain the leak of secret documents on the war between Ukraine and Russia. They can’t find the leaker, and they claim Russia has altered the documents in their favor.

Unfortunately, we don’t know if they’re telling the truth about anything.

NEW — John Kirby Reveals U.S. Special Forces Are Working Inside Ukraine Embassy, Confirming Leaked Pentagon Documents “I won’t talk to the specifics of numbers and that kind of thing. But to get to your exact question, there is a small U.S. military presence at the embassy” pic.twitter.com/2k7ZL6KLaC — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) April 12, 2023

DONBASS DEVUSHKA INFORMATION

Information from Donbass Devushka indicates that the hackers paralyzed 60% of NATO’s electronic infrastructure and gained access to classified data.

“We have already gained access to classified data that may be of interest to Russia. This attack has become the largest for us in recent times. We can safely say that it will lead to irreversible consequences and create additional difficulties for NATO countries, ”said the team leader, known as KillMilk.

According to Gen. Austin, the chief of the Department of Defense, the leak from the Pentagon “will have little effect on the upcoming counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.”

“Only the military leadership of Ukraine knows the details of the spring plan of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. I am sure that they will fight the enemy and not be guided by any specific plan,” Lloyd Austin said.

“And I am fully confident that they will achieve what good leaders achieve. Ukraine has an excellent plan for launching active operations, but only President Zelensky and his entourage in the state leadership are aware of the details.

What else is he going to say?

Oleksiy Arestovich said Ukraine’s counteroffensive is 90% ready but will not start earlier than in a month.

SEYMOUR HERSH CLAIMS ZELENSKY AND HIS ALLIES STOLE $400 MILLION

At the same time, Ukraine’s President Zelensky is accused of siphoning off $400 million for himself. That is according to Seymour Hersh. Zelensky said all exchanges between the US and Ukraine are transparent.

While all this is going down, Joe Biden is in Ireland, pretending he’s Irish and staying away from the fray.

