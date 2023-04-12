Seymour Hersh Again: Ukraine Buys Cheap Russian Oil, Charges US $400M

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky embezzled hundreds of millions of dollars that the US allocated for the purchase of fuel, according to Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh. ~ The EurAsian Times

Zelensky and his comrades allegedly buy Russian diesel fuel at a discount and charge the US exorbitant prices. Mr. Zelensky says they have a transparent relationship with the US. Of course, there are no audits to prove anything.

“The Ukrainian president and many in his entourage have been skimming untold millions from the American dollars earmarked for diesel fuel payments. One estimate by analysts from the Central Intelligence Agency put the embezzled funds at $400 million last year, at least,” Hersh said.

According to Hersh’s sources, the level of corruption in Kiev is “approaching that of the Afghan war, although there will be no professional audit reports emerging from the Ukraine.”

Before you are sold on this story, remember that Seymour Hersh has often been wrong. He’s a darling of the Left going off against the narrative. Oliver Alexander said Hersh is dialing up the crazy. He could be. We don’t know. I don’t trust Hersh. Who can we trust?

The EurAsian Times Report

In his blog, Hersh writes – The Ukraine government, headed by Volodymyr Zelensky, has been using American taxpayers’ funds to pay dearly for the vitally needed diesel fuel that is keeping the Ukrainian army on the move in its war with Russia.

It is unknown how much the Zalensky government is paying per gallon for the fuel, but the Pentagon was paying as much as $400 per gallon to transport gasoline from a port in Pakistan, via truck or parachute, into Afghanistan during the decades-long American war there.

The issue of corruption was directly raised with Zelensky in a meeting last January in Kyiv with CIA Director William Burns. His message to the Ukrainian president, I was told by an intelligence official with direct knowledge of the meeting, was out of a 1950s mob movie.

The senior generals and government officials in Kyiv were angry at what they saw as Zelensky’s greed, so Burns told the Ukrainian president because “he was taking a larger share of the skim money than was going to the generals.”

Burns also presented Zelensky with a list of thirty-five generals and senior officials whose corruption was known to the CIA and others in the American government. Zelensky responded to the American pressure ten days later by publicly dismissing ten of the most ostentatious officials on the list and doing little else.

“The ten he got rid of were brazenly bragging about the money they had—driving around Kyiv in their new Mercedes,” the intelligence official told me.

BLOWING UP OF NORD STREAM CAUSED A RIFT

Meanwhile, Hersh, citing an intelligence official, said that the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines and lack of strategic planning with regard to Ukraine had caused a growing rift between the White House and the US intelligence community.

“There is a total breakdown between the White House leadership and the intelligence community,” the intelligence official was quoted by Hersh as saying.

He claims the CIA didn’t know about the blowing up of Nord Stream, and it wasn’t even discussed.

How would the CIA not know? They probably did it!

The CIA is also allegedly angry over the lack of planning in Ukraine. Allegedly, “no senior official in the White House really knows what is going on.”

Meanwhile, Hersh claims, the Pentagon is preparing for an end-of-war treaty to present to the Russians “after their defeat on the Ukraine battlefield,” Hersh said, citing an anonymous source.

Allegedly, there is no plan for the Ukraine war.

Sometimes I believe all this, like when I hear a Biden speech.

