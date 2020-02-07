NSC fired Alexander Vindman & his twin, who were escorted from the White House

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and his twin brother Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman were fired by the NSC and escorted from the White House on Friday.

Neither one is our of work. Alexander Vindman will go back to his job in the Pentagon. They are only fired from the NSC.

Lt. Col. Vindman was scheduled to leave his post within months but he’s gone now, escorted from the White House grounds.

National Security Council staffer and key impeachment witness Alexander Vindman has been escorted out of the White House, Vindman’s lawyer says.

Vindman was one of the so-called witnesses who testified at the President’s impeachment. He claimed to be a whistleblower but was actually a leaker who told several people of his concerns over a phone call by the President to Ukraine’s president.

Attorney David Pressman said, “There is no question in the mind of any American why this man’s job is over, why this country now has one less soldier serving it at the White House. LTC Vindman was asked to leave for telling the truth. His honor, his commitment to right, frightened the powerful. The truth has cost LTC Alexander Vindman his job, his career, and his privacy.”

“The most powerful man in the world – buoyed by the silent, the pliable, and the complicit” had “decided to exact revenge” on Vindman.

You can read the attorney’s full statement here:

Here’s the full statement from Lt. Col. Vindman’s attorney saying he was escorted out of the White House today pic.twitter.com/s9vzZJ7wof — Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) February 7, 2020

HIS BROTHER IS GONE TOO

According to White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor, his twin brother Yevgeny was also fired. Yevgeny Vindman was working as an attorney for the NSC. The NSC made the decision although the media claims it was a vengeful move by the President. National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot told NBC News, “We do not comment on personnel matters.”

Yevgeny is also a Lt. Col. He was almost called to testify at the President’s impeachment trial because Alexander said his twin had witnessed the decision to move the transcript of President Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukraine President Zelensky.

So what?

Yevgeny possibly saw the Bolton manuscript since his duties as an ethics lawyer included screening manuscripts. This also led people to suggest that he leaked it to the NY Times. The Bolton book was submitted to the NSC for review and Bolton’s lawyer said it was the NSC that leaked it, claiming the process was corrupted.

Now that Yevgeny’s fired from this post, one might wonder if he leaked it.

ALEXANDER LEAKED, POSSIBLY TO THE ‘WHISTLEBLOWER’

Alexander Vindman is a leaker. As part of his duties, Alexander Vindman listened in on the July 25th call between the President and Ukraine’s President Zelensky. He told members of Congress he was “concerned” about what he heard.

Vindman thought it “improper” to ask a foreign leader to investigate a U.S. citizen and political opponent. He leaked this information because he didn’t agree with it. Vindman did not go through the chain of command by his own admission.

Vindman was also believed to be in cahoots with the fake whistleblower Eric Ciaramella. Leakers shouldn’t be called whistleblowers and they should be charged.

Confirmed: Lt Col Vindman’s lawyer says his twin brother Yevgeny has also been fired from NSC, too, and was also escorted from the White House. This just hours after Trump said he was “not happy” with Vindman. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) February 7, 2020

Possibly, this is the answer, “His position has now been politicized and therefore totally comprised as a serving U.S. Army officer.”

I just spoke with a Senior US National Security expert on the Vindman Termination. They provided this valuable context for the firing: “Vindman must leave the NSC – His position there has now been politicized and therefore totally comprised as a serving US Army officer.” Bye — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 7, 2020