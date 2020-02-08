Gordon Sondland was ousted from his position as EU Ambassador

Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union and a key Trump impeachment witness, said in a statement that he has been recalled from his post.

“I was advised today that the President intends to recall me effective immediately as United States Ambassador to the European Union,” Sondland said, according to Politico.

As a so-called key witness, Sondland told the House during the impeachment testimony that the President definitely engaged in quid pro quo, but then admitted it was only his presumption. He also told the House the President said he wanted “nothing” from Ukraine and “no quid pro quo” in exchange for aid.

Sondland agreed under oath that “no one on this planet told him Trump was tying aid to investigations.”

Former Secretary Perry accused him of lying and the State Department accused him of lying about the State withholding his records.

Sondland is a wealthy hotel owner.

His testimony was all over the place and he seemed very confused.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, another central witness — and his brother Yevgeny — were also ousted from their jobs at the White House on Friday. They will be re-assigned. Alexander will go back to his job at the Pentagon.