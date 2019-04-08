Nunes Locked & Loaded! 8 Criminal Referrals for Lying & Leaking

Rep. Devin Nunes, Republican from California and ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, announced he is ready to send eight criminal referrals to the Justice Department and the Attorney General.

The former chair of the Intelligence Committee has been saying he was going to do it for months, but the delay was over the investigators coming up with more individuals who possibly committed crimes.

This is the week he plans to send the information to the DOJ.

He calls the Mueller investigation “modern McCarthyism” meets “Watergate wannabes.”

“We’re prepared this week to notify the attorney general that we’re prepared to send those referrals over,” Nunes said. “First of all, all of these are classified or sensitive … Five of them are what I would call straight-up referrals–so just referrals that name someone and name the specific crimes. Those crimes are lying to Congress, misleading Congress, leaking classified information. So five of them are those types.”

“There are three (referrals) that I think are more complicated,” he added. So on the first one, is FISA abuse and other matters. We believe there was a conspiracy to lie to the FISA court, mislead the FISA court by numerous individuals that all need to be investigated and looked at that, and we believe the (pertinent) statute is the conspiracy statute. The second conspiracy one is involving manipulation of intelligence that also could ensnarl many Americans.”

“The third is what I would call a global leak referral,” said Nunes. “So there are about a dozen highly sensitive classified information leaks that were given to only a few reporters over the last two-and-a-half-plus years. So you know, we don’t know if there’s actually been any leak investigations that have been opened, but we do believe that we’ve got pretty good information and a pretty good idea of who could be behind these leaks.”

Nunes specifically named a series of known “horrific” leaks, including the leak of conversations between Trump and the leaders of Australia and Mexico, and the transcripts of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s calls.

Nunes said a conspiracy referral might be as many as “two dozen people” eventually.

“I think it’s impossible to ignore. If the Mueller team was busting people for lying to the FBI–there are some pretty simple times when people lied to Congress for the sole purpose of obstructing our investigation,” Nunes pointed out.

“The American people have only seen the pieces that have been declassified so far,” Nunes said. “There’s still more information. This was their insurance policy. A lot of people think the insurance policy was just the overall investigation of the Trump campaign. It’s actually much more conspiratorial than that. There was exculpatory information.”

