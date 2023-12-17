NY AG Brags That the Judge Ruled Against DJT Before the Trial

NY Attorney General Letitia James gave a very deceptive statement in a new video about the Trump family’s alleged fraud over the years. She must have been thinking of the Biden Crime Family. She mentioned what we already knew. Judge Engoron determined Trump engaged in “significant financial fraud” before the trial ever began, and any defense was presented. In fact, Engoron wouldn’t even let the family present some evidence verbally.

“Before this trial even began, the judge ruled in our favor and found that Donald Trump did engage in years of significant financial fraud,” Attorney General admitted. “We uncovered throughout this trial, we revealed the full extent of that fraud. We introduced extensive evidence and questioned more than two dozen witnesses.”

They don’t seem to realize this is Soviet-like. Even Russia pretends to have legitimate trials. These communists are out in the open now.

Watch:

Donald Trump engaged in years of incredible financial fraud to enrich himself and his family. During 11 weeks of trial, we showed the true extent of that fraud and all the ways he unjustly benefitted from it. No matter how powerful you think you are, no one is above the law. pic.twitter.com/DCeKhdZGFC — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) December 15, 2023

CRAPTASTIC CASE

“A Deutsche Bank AG executive gave testimony that bolstered Donald Trump’s defense in his civil fraud trial, telling a New York judge that prospective clients can get loans even after reporting a net worth far higher than the lender’s own calculations,” Bloomberg reported.

Williams testified that Trump’s stated assets are merely an opinion and a difference of opinion in asset values does not disqualify the potential borrower from a loan.

“It’s just a difference of opinion,” Williams said.

THE RACIST LEFTIST

This racist AG should not be anywhere near a courtroom. Remember when she ranted about an administration that’s “too male, too pale, and too stale?”

Viva Frei said on X: “Before this trial even began, the judge ruled in our favour…” How did the judge rule in your favour BEFORE this trial even BEGAN? Oh, that’s right, you and the judge are both a couple of filthy corrupt communists!”

James makes a little more than $100K a year, yet she’s allegedly worth $15 million. How did that happen?

Letitia James engaged in years of incredible racism to satisfy her hateful needs. It all culminated with this recent unhinged public rant against white people. Doesn’t seem like AG James should be prosecuting a white man — or anyone for that matter.pic.twitter.com/Yzkwgk9DFB — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) December 15, 2023

James wants at least $250 million in damages for a non-crime with no victims. It’s an absolutely ridiculous case. She wants to take away their business licenses and confiscate their property. Lavrentiy Beria would be proud of this bad actor.

Banks that loaned money to Donald Trump and his family did their own assessments, gladly loaned him money, made money off him, and were pleased with the results.

