NY AG Wants to Loosen Up Bail Laws That Are Already Lawless

















The New York Attorney General Letitia James is looking to change the destructive bail reform laws that allow criminals to run free after committing serious crimes. She wants to make them worse and loosen them up. James wants to look into loosening up what she decides are 'nonviolent' crimes.

Meanwhile, she put a State Trooper in prison without bail and overcharged him after he was involved in an accident that unfortunately resulted in a child’s death.

A white New York State Police trooper accused of murder in the Ulster County death of an 11-year-old Brooklyn black girl was granted bail.

A trooper for twenty years, Christopher Baldner was granted bail after a state Supreme Court justice overturned at a hearing Friday an initial denial of bail at his arraignment.

Baldner’s attorney argued that Ulster County Court Judge Bryan Rounds overstepped when the trooper was reprimanded without bail.

The New York Attorney General went for the most extreme charges possible.

The father of four never had any blemishes in his record and isn’t a flight risk. But AG ‘Tish’ James is a Marxist running for governor and sees this from a political lens.

We don’t know if the trooper deserves to be imprisoned, but we do know he is being used politically. James is running as the governor of felons and on a largely anti-police ticket.

Baldner was indicted last month in the death of Monica Goods during a traffic stop on Interstate 87. He is accused of using his police vehicle to ram a Dodge Journey occupied by four members of the Goods family on Dec. 22, 2020, causing the family’s car to flip over in the town of Ulster and kill the 11-year-old.

The driver had been traveling at 100 mph according to the trooper.

HE PURSUED A PERSON DRIVING OVER 100 MPH

He was overcharged according to the President of the Trooper’s Coalition. The trooper pursued a driver going over 100 mph. There was an accident and the little girl lost her life.

An Ulster County grand jury indicted Baldner on eight felony charges, including second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in Goods death. Second-degree murder carries a sentence of 25 years to life in prison. Baldner pleaded not guilty to all charges in Ulster County Court.

What the media leaves out is the man was traveling 100 mph and then took off again. Mr. Goods said he took off because he was afraid of the trooper who he claims screamed and shot pepper spray in his face.

Baldner was also charged with first-degree reckless endangerment for the other occupants in the vehicle including Good’s sister and father, Tristina and Tristin. He also is facing reckless endangerment charges for a separate September 2019 crash with another vehicle on I-87.

Baldner was suspended without pay following his indictment, according to New York State Police spokesman Beau Duffy. Before then, he had remained on the force but had been taken out of active patrol.

