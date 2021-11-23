Kenosha, The Most Important Trial In This Century

















Beto O’Rourke, the fake Hispanic, is running for governor and part of his platform is to take away our guns, claiming “this entire tragedy” [of Rittenhouse defending himself against three violent criminals], “makes the case we should not allow our fellow Americans to own and use weapons that were originally designed for battlefield use. AR-15, AK-47 has one purpose and that is killing people as effectively, as efficiently, and as great a number, in as little time as possible. We saw that in Kenosha…”

Beto is telling us here what the Kenosha trial was all about — we do not have a right to self-defense.

What he said is untrue, of course, Ak-47s are banned and the AR is a good hunting rifle and it is good for protection. But the real issue here is the Left plans to use the Rittenhouse case to destroy our 2nd Amendment, as well as our right to self-defense. The Left does not want us to defend ourselves. Victor Davis Hanson explained why.

“Most Important [Trial] in This Century”

Victor Davis Hanson addressed the Rittenhouse trial last night on ‘Ingraham’ saying, it “was one of the most important in this century” because the “old academic idea that crime is just a social contract, laws are just created by the elite to oppress people of color has now filtered into the district attorney and the police.”

As a result, the police and DA can’t or won’t enforce the laws and you end up with Kenosha. The DA made it clear that you can have the 2nd Amendment but if you use it we will come after you. Hanson said if Rittenhouse hadn’t used his gun, he would likely have been beaten to death and his killers would not have been prosecuted.

“What we are doing is making the district attorney the most powerful person in America and they have a monopoly on not prosecuting criminals so the only recourse is taken away…and that’s what the Left has wanted for a long time.”

We have this discussion on Afghanistan, on gas, inflation, open borders, supply chain problems, rising crime in our cities, the characters change but the central issue is always the same. Hanson explained, we cannot have a civilization as it collapses whether spiritually, materially, psychologically.

And that’s what the Left wants. They are creating such chaos and stripping away the constitutional rights of citizens. That would leave us begging them for help and they will get to decide what they will do or not. “That’s what pre-civilization barbarism is all about,” he said.

The Chaos They Create

The Left was so intent on making their case that they created a narrative that did not reflect reality at all. They won’t control the real crimes or prosecute them, but they will create narratives to reach their goals.

Look at the mayhem and slaughter in our cities. The media will not speak of it. They call out imaginary white supremacy, along with their comrades in the Democrat Party, but that is not what is happening in our cities. It’s black men killing black men and no one will ever speak of it. They don’t care that innocent black people are killed in these Democrat cities.

Levin explained last night.

Watch:

