NY AG will attempt to dissolve the NRA

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced she will attempt to dissolve the National Rifle Association.She accused its senior leadership of violating laws governing non-profit groups, using millions from the organization’s reserves for personal use and tax fraud, CNN reported.

James, a radical, anti- gun Democrat, alleged that current and former NRA leadership “instituted a culture of self-dealing mismanagement” benefiting themselves, family, friends and favored vendors, leading the organization to lose more than $63 million in three years, the news outlet said.

James’ office filed the suit Thursday morning in New York Supreme Court. It names the NRA’s CEO and Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre, General Counsel and Secretary John Frazer, former Chief Financial Officer Wilson “Woody” Phillips and former Chief of Staff and Executive Director of General Operations Josh Powell. While the NRA has headquarters in the Northern Virginia suburbs outside Washington, DC, the organization has operated as a New York-registered 501(c)(4) group since 1871, the news release stated, according to the paper that confirmed it with James.

NY Governor Cuomo vowed to destroy the NRA. Destroying NY’s NRA with lawsuits is part of Cuomo’s announced plans.

The NRA has about five million members and supports President Trump.

The NRA had a very visible battle for control of the organization that weakened them. It is easy to exploit them, if that is what is going on.

The NRA is a powerful defender of the Second Amendment. Destroying the 2nd and our rights to defend ourselves with guns and possibly other weapons is likely behind this since it is a Democrat stated goal.

MULTIPLE LAWS BROKEN — ALLEGEDLY

James accuses the NRA of violating multiple laws including false reporting of annual filings with the IRS and New York’s charities bureau, improperly documenting expenses, improper wage and income tax reporting and excessively paying people for work for which they were not qualified.

Many of the charges stem from the NRA’s status as a charitable organization, which has strict state and federal rules governing spending.

The suit also asks the court to order LaPierre, Frazer, Phillips and Powell to make full restitution for “funds they unlawfully profited” and salaries earned while employees; to remove LaPierre and Frazer from the NRA’s leadership; and ensure that none of the four can ever serve on the board of any charity in New York.