Sen. Fetterman Could Vote for Pete Hegseth

Democrat Senator John Fetterman won’t rule out supporting Pete Hegseth’s appointment as Secretary of Defense. He is the first Democrat to meet with him. He also doesn’t understand why people are mad that he wants to meet with him.

He said he would question him about the allegations.

“I know there haven’t been any formal charges or criminal ones. But it’s all – one of the things that I’m sure perhaps might come up in that conversation today,” Fetterman told CNN when asked about allegations including excessive drinking and sexual assault. “But I am aware there are some allegations, of course.”

Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) on his upcoming meeting with @PeteHegseth: “I think it’s an opportunity to have a conversation. I don’t really — I’m not sure why it would be controversial to anybody [to talk him] if he’s the individual who could potentially be the next secretary of… pic.twitter.com/Eb2JgMIMOi — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 12, 2024

After the meeting, Sen. Fetterman said they agreed the Steelers are going to win. He wants to follow the process before he commits to voting or not voting for him.

Pete Hegseth thanked Fetterman on X for meeting with him, for his fairness, and his concern for our troops.

“We agreed that the Steelers are going to win. He doesn’t have a real opinion on Sheetz or Wawa, he doesn’t have a lot of real experience on that. But of course we know Sheetz is the right one …The news is that we had a meeting” – Sen. John Fetterman after meeting Pete Hegseth pic.twitter.com/R6T70tTXvx — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) December 12, 2024

