NY Assembly Passed a Bill to Set Up a Mandatory Database – Please Read

Yesterday, Assembly Bill A7154, the bill that will make essentially mandatory reporting all adult vaccines given going forward to the New York State database.
The Senate Companion bill is S1531 which has to go through a committee and then a floor bill.
The only reason for New York to establish a vaccine database is to mandate and control the residents.
A837, Jeffrey Dinowitz’s bill to require the publication on the NYSDOH website of the numbers of medical exemptions at every school, has been on the agenda all week but has not come up for a vote, and with more pressure from us it may not. NYSDOH has published these numbers on its website since 2016, so the bill is somewhat pointless, and the numbers demonstrate that New York has the lowest percentage of medical exemptions of any state, which CDC data verifies.
Contact your state senator and tell them to fight this. If this passes, can vaccine passports be far behind?
Gov. Hochul will definitely sign it.
All members of the Senate welcome legislative feedback from constituents at nysenate.gov. When you use the New York State Senate website to officially support or oppose this bill, your feedback will be shared directly with your senator.
TAKE ACTION
Call Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart Cousins and every member of the Senate Health Committee TODAY. Usually, on Fridays, they are in their district offices. Ask them to oppose S1531. Talking points are below. Start at the top and work your way down.
Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Senate Majority Leader
Legislative Office Building, Room 907
Albany, NY 12247
Phone: (518) 455-2585
Fax: (518) 426-6811
Democrats on the Senate Health Committee
Gustavo Rivera, Chair, co-sponsor of S1531
Capitol Building, Room 502C
Albany, NY 12247
Phone: 518-455-3395, (718) 933-2034
Fax: 518-426-6858
Samra Brouk
Legislative Office Building, Room 812
Albany, NY 12247
Phone: 518-455-2215, (585) 223-1800
Simcha Felder
Legislative Office Building, Room 809
Albany, NY 12247
Phone: (518) 455-2754, (718) 253-2015
Fax: (518) 426-6931
John Mannion
Legislative Office Building, Room 946
Albany, NY 12247
Phone: 518-455-3511, (315) 428-7632
Lea Webb
Legislative Office Building, Room 848
Albany,
NY 12247
Phone: 518-455-2170, (607) 773-3688
Fax: 518-426-6787
Rachel May
Legislative Office Building, Room 803
Albany, NY 12247
Phone: 518-455-2838, (315) 478-8745
Kevin Thomas
Legislative Office Building, Room 947
Albany, NY 12247
Phone: (518) 455-3260, (516) 739-1700
Fax: (518) 426-6783
Zellnor Myrie
Legislative Office Bldg.Room806
Albany, NY 12247
Phone: 518-455-2410, (718) 284-4700
Fax: 518-426-6856
Julia Salazar
State Capitol Building, Room 514
Albany, NY 12247
Phone: 518-455-2177, (718) 573-1726
Fax: 518-426-6947
Brad Hoylman, author of S1531
Legislative Office Building, Room 310
Albany, NY 12247
Phone: (518) 455-2451, (212) 633-8052
Fax: (518) 426-6846
Republicans
Jake Ashby
Legislative Office Building, Room 517
Albany, NY 12247
Phone: 518-455-2381, (518) 371-2751
Fax: 518-426-6985
Patrick Gallivan
Legislative Office Building, Room 311
Albany, NY 12247
Phone: 518-455-3471, (716) 656-8544
Fax: 518-426-6949
Jack Martins
Legislative Office Building, Room 608
Albany, NY 12247
Phone: 518-455-2677, (516) 922-1154
Fax: 518-426-6720
Steven Rhoads
Legislative Office Building, Room 513
Albany, NY 12247
Phone: 518-455-3161, (516) 882-0630
Fax: 518-426-6963
Dan Stec
Legislative Office Building, Room 408
Albany , NY 12247
Phone: 518-455-2811, (518) 743-0968
OPPOSE A7154/S1531
What is the need? There are no required vaccines for general population adults.
A7154/S1531 violates every principle of medical privacy.
A7154/S1531 violates the physician’s duty of confidentiality.
The database will be used to identify and punish people. It is COVID now; it will be other disorders in the future.
This is the first step to statewide vaccine passports.
Opens the door to demanding all medical records, psychiatric medicines, HIV and other STDs, contraceptive use, etc.
This is taxpayer-subsidized marketing for drug companies.
Immigrant rights advocates are concerned it will be used to track and locate undocumented people for deportation.
This bill will disproportionately impact black and brown people who have the lowest rate of COVID vaccine uptake of any racial group.