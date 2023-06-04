NY Assembly Passed a Bill to Set Up a Mandatory Database – Please Read

Yesterday, Assembly Bill A7154, the bill that will make essentially mandatory reporting all adult vaccines given going forward to the New York State database.

The Senate Companion bill is S1531 which has to go through a committee and then a floor bill.

The only reason for New York to establish a vaccine database is to mandate and control the residents.

A837, Jeffrey Dinowitz’s bill to require the publication on the NYSDOH website of the numbers of medical exemptions at every school, has been on the agenda all week but has not come up for a vote, and with more pressure from us it may not. NYSDOH has published these numbers on its website since 2016, so the bill is somewhat pointless, and the numbers demonstrate that New York has the lowest percentage of medical exemptions of any state, which CDC data verifies.

Contact your state senator and tell them to fight this. If this passes, can vaccine passports be far behind?

Gov. Hochul will definitely sign it.

All members of the Senate welcome legislative feedback from constituents at nysenate.gov. When you use the New York State Senate website to officially support or oppose this bill, your feedback will be shared directly with your senator.

TAKE ACTION

Call Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart Cousins and every member of the Senate Health Committee TODAY. Usually, on Fridays, they are in their district offices. Ask them to oppose S1531. Talking points are below. Start at the top and work your way down.

Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Senate Majority Leader

Legislative Office Building, Room 907

Albany, NY 12247

Phone: (518) 455-2585

Fax: (518) 426-6811

scousins@nysenate.gov

Democrats on the Senate Health Committee

Gustavo Rivera, Chair, co-sponsor of S1531

Capitol Building, Room 502C

Albany, NY 12247

Phone: 518-455-3395, (718) 933-2034

Fax: 518-426-6858

grivera@nysenate.gov

Samra Brouk

Legislative Office Building, Room 812

Albany, NY 12247

Phone: 518-455-2215, (585) 223-1800

brouk@nysenate.gov

Simcha Felder

Legislative Office Building, Room 809

Albany, NY 12247

Phone: (518) 455-2754, (718) 253-2015

Fax: (518) 426-6931

felder@nysenate.gov

John Mannion

Legislative Office Building, Room 946

Albany, NY 12247

Phone: 518-455-3511, (315) 428-7632

mannion@nysenate.gov

Lea Webb

Legislative Office Building, Room 848

Albany,

NY 12247

Phone: 518-455-2170, (607) 773-3688

Fax: 518-426-6787

leawebb@nysenate.gov

Rachel May

Legislative Office Building, Room 803

Albany, NY 12247

Phone: 518-455-2838, (315) 478-8745

may@nysenate.gov

Kevin Thomas

Legislative Office Building, Room 947

Albany, NY 12247

Phone: (518) 455-3260, (516) 739-1700

Fax: (518) 426-6783

thomas@nysenate.gov

Zellnor Myrie

Legislative Office Bldg.Room806

Albany, NY 12247

Phone: 518-455-2410, (718) 284-4700

Fax: 518-426-6856

myrie@nysenate.gov

Julia Salazar

State Capitol Building, Room 514

Albany, NY 12247

Phone: 518-455-2177, (718) 573-1726

Fax: 518-426-6947

salazar@nysenate.gov

Brad Hoylman, author of S1531

Legislative Office Building, Room 310

Albany, NY 12247

Phone: (518) 455-2451, (212) 633-8052

Fax: (518) 426-6846

Hoylman@nysenate.gov

Republicans

Jake Ashby

Legislative Office Building, Room 517

Albany, NY 12247

Phone: 518-455-2381, (518) 371-2751

Fax: 518-426-6985

ashby@nysenate.gov

Patrick Gallivan

Legislative Office Building, Room 311

Albany, NY 12247

Phone: 518-455-3471, (716) 656-8544

Fax: 518-426-6949

gallivan@nysenate.gov

Jack Martins

Legislative Office Building, Room 608

Albany, NY 12247

Phone: 518-455-2677, (516) 922-1154

Fax: 518-426-6720

martins@nysenate.gov

Steven Rhoads

Legislative Office Building, Room 513

Albany, NY 12247

Phone: 518-455-3161, (516) 882-0630

Fax: 518-426-6963

rhoads@nysenate.gov

Dan Stec

Legislative Office Building, Room 408

Albany , NY 12247

Phone: 518-455-2811, (518) 743-0968

OPPOSE A7154/S1531

What is the need? There are no required vaccines for general population adults.

A7154/S1531 violates every principle of medical privacy.

A7154/S1531 violates the physician’s duty of confidentiality.

The database will be used to identify and punish people. It is COVID now; it will be other disorders in the future.

This is the first step to statewide vaccine passports.

Opens the door to demanding all medical records, psychiatric medicines, HIV and other STDs, contraceptive use, etc.

This is taxpayer-subsidized marketing for drug companies.

Immigrant rights advocates are concerned it will be used to track and locate undocumented people for deportation.

This bill will disproportionately impact black and brown people who have the lowest rate of COVID vaccine uptake of any racial group.

