NY assemblyman demands ‘hidden nursing home data’ tape from Cuomo









New York Assemblyman Mike Lawler demands that Gov. Andrew Cuomo release the full tape of his administration’s conversation with Democratic lawmakers concerning the hiding of nursing home data.

This follows the release of part of the meeting in which his top aide admitted they hid nursing home data.

“Since @NYGovCuomo’s office was able to release a partial transcript, it means they have a full transcript & it also means they have the tape. #releasethetape,” Lawler, a Republican, said in a post on Twitter.

Melissa DeRosa, secretary to the governor, said Cuomo’s administration feared the data about COVID-19 deaths could “be used against us” by the Trump Justice Department. In other words, it’s Donald Trump’s fault because they might find the nursing home policy to be criminal.

“We were in a position where we weren’t sure if what we were going to give to the Department of Justice, or what we give to you guys, what we start saying, was going to be used against us while we weren’t sure if there was going to be an investigation,” DeRosa told the lawmakers, according to the transcript of the call released Friday by Cuomo’s office and reviewed by Fox News.

What really happened is Andrew Cuomo didn’t want people to know how many died because of his policy.

“There needs to be an immediate criminal investigation into the Cuomo administration’s cover-up of nursing homes deaths,” Lawler told Fox News in a statement. “Any and all recordings available of the meeting between Andrew Cuomo’s senior staff and legislative Democrats should be turned over immediately, and Attorney General Tish James must exhibit her independence from the Cuomo administration and push for an independent prosecutor not under the purview of the Executive Branch.”

Andrew Cuomo just got exposed and you should watch this since I have a feeling you won’t see it on Fredo’s CNN show.

My thoughts below. https://t.co/kszlcBc7DD — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 14, 2021

