NY Bolsheviks close NYC indoor dining, sending people home to get sick

The geniuses ruling New York State and the City, Bill de Blasio (née Warren Wilhelm) and killer of older people Andrew Cuomo, will shut down indoor dining in New York City on Monday.

The restaurants fear they won’t survive. Many already shut their doors for good. The two idiots in charge have no regard for restaurant owners who already stocked their establishments with food and face a tremendous financial loss.

And why did Cuomo and de Blasio feel they need to do it before Christmas and during Hanukkah???

RESTAURANTS DON’T SPREAD IT, THE HOME DOES

Worse than that is it’s all for naught. Restaurants are responsible for a spread of 1.43% of COV cases, and homes are responsible for nearly 74% of the spread. So, Cuomo and de Blasio will shut down dining where people don’t get COV and send them home to get sick. That makes sense to no one ever.

Across the country, 10,000 restaurants have closed over the past three months, according to the National Restaurant Association. In New York, the numbers have been dismal. Last week, even before the new ban was announced, dining in restaurants in the state was down about 70% compared to this time last year, according to CNN Business’s economic recovery tracker, which uses data from the reservation site OpenTable.

California has closed indoor dining for months, and the numbers of cases continue to surge.

Cuomo and de Blasio are ruining the livelihoods of New Yorkers without following the science.

King Cuomo and his Bolshevik buddy de Blasio are literally destroying New York City.

