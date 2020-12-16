Extraordinary recording of Assange warning State of leaked cables

Julian Assange needs to be pardoned.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange: “We have intelligence that the State Department Database Archive of 250,000 diplomatic cables…is being spread around and…within the next few days it will become public.”

Assange: There is time “in case there are any individuals who haven’t been warned that they should be warned.”

Assange to State Department: Rogue former employee Daniel Domscheit-Berg intends to release classified State Department cables without redactions or other precautions.

James O’Keefe: “There is an integrity to Assange’s conduct that cannot be denied, whether you welcomed his releases or not.”

Project Veritas posted an audio today of Julian Assange calling the Obama state department to warn of a leak of classified cables that he felt were going to be released imminently by someone who used to work for him.

This recording of a 2011 phone call (below) between Julian Assange and Clinton State Department attorney Cliff Johnson was obtained by “Project Veritas.”

It exposes claims made by Wikileaks for years that a rogue former employee was responsible for leaking classified State Department cables without the necessary redactions or other precautions Wikileaks normally uses.

Assange suggested the state department research and find the locations of the encrypted materials online and covertly delete them. He thought by doing that they could slow or prevent the release of the cables.

Assange said he knew a few of the locations but didn’t want to divulge them.

This is shocking.

Assange wants a pardon from Donald Trump. Pardon him!

The State Department attorney thanked Assange.

Assange remains in British incarceration awaiting his January hearing where it will be decided if the United Kingdom will extradite the WikiLeaks founder to the United States.

Full length audio of the call can be found here.

Watch:

LISTEN: @Wikileaks founder Julian Assange thought the U.S Government might have been able to block or slow the publication of the unredacted documents by covertly deleting some of the files: pic.twitter.com/hx5u2fSzuC — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) December 16, 2020

Leaker Edward Snowden weighed in: