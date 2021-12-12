NY Despot Hochul Parties Maskless After Ordering Masks for the Peasants

















One of the main reasons many chose to get vaccinated was their desire to ditch the masks and return to normalcy. Kathy Hochul’s ridiculous new statewide mask mandate in NY & fine threats don’t make it more likely these people will want to get vaccinated. It makes it less likely. ~ Lee Zeldin

Unelected Governor of New York, Kathy Hochul was at Broadway Stages in Greenpoint last night at a large maskless event right after announcing a full indoor mask mandate. These people should all be driven from office.

Everyone in New York has to wear a mask indoors beginning tomorrow, but not this elitist who is all talk.

Hochul’s new mandate will fine people $1,000 an instance.

WHERE IS YOUR F*CKING MASK YOU UNELECTED TYRANNICAL HYPOCRITE? — libby emmons (@libbyemmons) December 12, 2021

Hochul's vaccine mandate is forcing mass layoffs in hospitals and pushing our healthcare system to the brink at the worst imaginable time. This is impacting care for those who need it most. I am asking @GovKathyHochul to immediately reverse her mandate. Read my letter below. pic.twitter.com/AZkX7TFCdJ — Congresswoman Tenney (@RepTenney) December 6, 2021

The most ironic thing about Hochul’s ridiculous new statewide mask mandate is that less people will want to get vaccinated because they’ll still have to be masked up in NY regardless. I joined @CBSNewYork to discuss. pic.twitter.com/ZWwKZfJkxR — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) December 12, 2021

