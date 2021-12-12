NY Despot Hochul Parties Maskless After Ordering Masks for the Peasants

One of the main reasons many chose to get vaccinated was their desire to ditch the masks and return to normalcy. Kathy Hochul’s ridiculous new statewide mask mandate in NY & fine threats don’t make it more likely these people will want to get vaccinated. It makes it less likely.

~ Lee Zeldin

 

Unelected Governor of New York, Kathy Hochul was at Broadway Stages in Greenpoint last night at a large maskless event right after announcing a full indoor mask mandate. These people should all be driven from office.

Everyone in New York has to wear a mask indoors beginning tomorrow, but not this elitist who is all talk.

Hochul’s new mandate will fine people $1,000 an instance.


