NY GOP Picks an Ehtiopian Jewish Dem to Replace Santos

The GOP has expelled George Santos, who voted conservative 96.5% of the time, but they have a replacement. She has an unusual and compelling story. She is a very good-looking black Ethiopian woman who is Jewish and has already served as a county legislator. Good so far? There is another interesting aspect to her resume – she’s a Democrat. Mazi Malesa Pilip has been a Democrat since 2012. However, she ran as a Republican in both of her races in 2021 and 2023.

She immigrated from Ethiopia at the age of 12 to Israel as part of Operation Solomon. She later served as a paratrooper in the Israel Defense Forces.

They say she is a consistent voice for Republican causes.

Far-left Politico reports that she is a formidable candidate to take on Tom Suozzi.

Leftist politician Suozzi is horrible from a Republican standpoint. He also has serious name recognition and is a major Democrat fundraiser.

The district map will be redrawn under court order to heavily favor the Democrat Suozzi, who likes to pretend he reaches across the aisle.

It’s either a brilliant move or the dumbest thing they’ve ever done.

