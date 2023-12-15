Air Force Offers $600K Bonus to Top Pilots for 12 Year Commitment

The Air Force’s most experienced active duty pilots are being offered up to $600,000 in bonuses if they sign up for a 12-year extension. It’s probably not enough to keep them unless they just can’t see themselves making a quarter million a year working for American Airlines.

It sounds like a lot until you realize how much they could make on the outside and not risk being sent to war. They also leave their families for six to nine months at a clip. One has also to wonder how they feel about serving a woke country.

The Air Force is desperate to keep them, but a $50,000 annual bonus isn’t enough given the ongoing warmongering.

The Air Force is having a tough time keeping the top pilots.

Major General Adrian Spain heads up training for the USAF. He said, “Specifically, aviation-related skill sets, formed through the crucible of combat and daily execution of high-intensity operations, is the foundation necessary to continue to effectively deliver warfighting capability to the joint force and the American people,” he said in a statement. “Retaining these professional aviators’ experience and expertise within the total force is imperative in order to outpace future challenges that may emerge throughout the spectrum of conflict,” he added.

It’s very troubling, but everything is falling apart under progressive Democrats and will only get worse.

Related