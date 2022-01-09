NY Gov Admits COV Hospitalizations Are Likely Overcounted as Much as 50%

Governor Kathy Hochul (D-NY) admitted Monday that hospitalizations in New York are likely being overcounted by as much as 50%.

Speaking in Rochester, the Democrat noted that people who are admitted to a hospital for something like a car accident might test positive for COVID. These people are not being treated for the virus, but for their injuries from the accident, yet they are being counted in their COVID hospitalization totals.

“Someone is in a car accident they go to the emergency room they test positive for COVID while they’re there, they’re not they’re being treated for COVID,” Hochul explained, reported News 10’s Jennifer Lewke.

“Now someone’s condition can worsen while they’re in the hospital,” the governor continued, “I’m not saying that won’t happen, but I’ve just been doing a random call around to some of the hospital leaders that I touch base with and I’m seeing numbers from 20% to sometimes 50%. We don’t have clear data right now, that’s anecdotal,” The Daily Wire reported.

Starting Tuesday, hospitals will be asked to report to the state “whether a patient is in the hospital for COVID-19 or if they tested positive for COVID-19 while being treated for another ailment,” News 10 noted.

“Beginning tomorrow [Tuesday] we’re going to be asking all hospitals to break out for us, how many people are being hospitalized because of COVID symptoms, how many people happen to test positive just while they’re in there for other treatments,” Hochul announced. “I think that’s important, I just want to be honest with New Yorkers about how bad this is. Yes, the number of people infected is high but I want to see whether or not the hospitalizations correlate with that.”

Then she added some fear porn, “We’re not in a good place, I’m going to be really honest with you… this is the winter surge we predicted.”

Of course, we’ve known that all along.

