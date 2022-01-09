Rep. Lee Zeldin: Unelected NY Gov Hochul Reversed NY’s Votes on Propositions

New York Congressman Lee Zeldin would make a terrific governor if only New Yorkers can look beyond their compulsion to vote “D,” no matter what. His State of the State rebuttal is very good, but some points he made about unelected Hochul shocked me.

New Yorkers got to vote for or against several propositions in the last election. The ones that were voted down were very undemocratic to say the least. So, what did Kathy Hochul do? She used executive orders to pass them anyway.

For one, New Yorkers voted resoundingly ‘no’ on ‘no excuse voting.’ For another, they resoundingly voted ‘no’ to eliminate the independent redistricting commission that lays the groundwork for elections. So, what did Hochul decide to do? She did the opposite. She overruled the will of the people. She did this totally under the radar.

Governor Hochul has set up a one-party rule.

Rep. Zeldin discusses crime and other troubling issues on this clip, and as he concludes, “this is last stand time”:

