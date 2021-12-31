Pre-Eminent mRNA Tech Inventor Talks to Millions After De-Platforming

Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of the mRNA technology, was de-platformed by the communists at Twitter. He addressed it with Joe Rogan.

As he said, he’s not trying to tell people to believe him, he’s encouraging people to think for themselves and to research to form their own opinions.

He was censored because he spoke against the allowable narrative.

The famed scientist is one of the most qualified people in the world to talk about these vaccines. Dr. Malone has been contacted by several lawyers to potentially sue.

As Dr. Malone said, he’s not perfect, but if he can’t speak on the issue who can? If it’s not okay for him to be part of the conversation as he points out scientific facts, who can?

He mentioned that some lie and say he wasn’t a key inventor but he holds the patents.

Almost everyone, or possibly everyone involved with this tech has conflicts of interest. He is virtually the only one who doesn’t.

Watch:

Malone — who helped invent mRNA vaccine technology, which is the basis of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines — tweeted this week that the Pfizer vaccinations for COVID-19 are doing “more harm than good.” He also strongly criticized the use of the vaccines on children without having long-term studies.

On Tuesday, he was gone from Twitter.

Dr. Malone wrote on substack:

“Today it did. Over a half million followers gone in a blink of an eye,” he lamented. “That means I must have been on the mark, so to speak. Over the target. It also means we lost a critical component in our fight to stop these vaccines being mandated for children and to stop the corruption in our governments, as well as the medical-industrial complex and pharmaceutical industries.”

Joe Rogan interviewed him and gave him an audience of millions. Sign up on substack. You don’t have to pay if you can’t. You might miss some things as a non-paying customer but you’ll get a lot of information. I heard he’s also on Gettr.

His website is here.

