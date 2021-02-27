NY Gov Cuomo’s nursing home scandal just got a lot worse









Janice Dean needs to run for mayor or governor. She isn’t political, which makes her a better candidate. She has been a force for good. The Fox News meteorologist is now on to something along with Assemblyman Ron Kim in the Andrew Cuomo scandal.

Kim was another Cuomo victim. He received one of Cuomo’s vicious phone calls threatening him for calling for the removal of Cuomo’s emergency powers.

But, look at the next bit of news.

Janice Dean who lost her mother-in-law and father-in-law to COVID and Cuomo’s nursing home policies has been fighting this governor to bring out the truth. She retweeted Assemblyman Kim’s tweet.

WOW WOW WOW

Ron Kim tweeted: COVID nursing home residents were reimbursed twice as much (Medicare) as regular residents (Medicaid). Under Cuomo’s March 25 mandate, NHS took 6,000 new COVID patients. That is about $114 million/month & with Cuomo’s corporate immunity, executives maximized their profits.

Janice Dean linked Kim’s tweet and to The Guardian article which states: Less than two years after that flood of cash from the Greater New York Hospital Association (GNYHA), Cuomo signed legislation last month quietly shielding hospital and nursing home executives from the threat of lawsuits stemming from the coronavirus outbreak.

You really should watch this. Take the 2 mins. @JaniceDean is INSPIRATIONAL! She says she isn’t a politician (true), but we need her to at least consider it. #runjanicerun https://t.co/XYDw7BqbMk — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) February 25, 2021

NJ Governor Murphy and Wisconsin Governor Whitmer also need to be held to account:

Janice Dean has more guts than the entire @NJGOP. Murphy needs to be investigated. ASAP. https://t.co/0EPVeONfpc — Jersey Jackass (@Oldglorycries) February 26, 2021

Blames everyone but himself:

This is who he is. Blames everyone else and never answers the questions. How this guy has been in power this long is just amazing. https://t.co/npmmu6DVuM — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 25, 2021

