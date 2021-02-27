DHS to require every state & local grant recipient to spend funds on so-called domestic terrorism









The Department of Homeland Security will require state and local grant recipients to spend at least 7.5% of their grant funding on combating domestic violent extremism, the department announced Thursday.

That amounts to $77 million across the U.S.

For the first time, the department designated combating domestic violent extremism as a “National Priority Area” for two of its Federal Emergency Management Agency grant programs.

They aren’t talking about Antifa or Black Lives Matter — Democrat-supported anarcho-communists.

The Most Significant Threat

FEMA operates several grant programs to assist state and local governments prevent and recover from acts of terrorism and other threats.

“Today the most significant terrorist threat facing the nation comes from lone offenders and small groups of individuals who commit acts of violence motivated by domestic extremist ideological beliefs,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement.

He is talking about conservative, Republican, and Libertarian protesters.

CNN reported last week that the Biden administration planned to lean on FEMA to help state and local authorities combat domestic extremism.

This is one part of the department’s new push to combat domestic terrorism, as officials work to compile a comprehensive threat assessment. The department is also considering expanding training, providing technical assistance to local jurisdictions for threat assessment investigations, and developing strategies to combat the influence of false online narratives, according to an administration official.

Political Prisoners

Civil rights attorney, Harmeet Dillon said that protesters, innocents who only attended the rally, are being grilled and suffering through raids by the FBI. Protests are criminalized and protesters are treated like political prisoners.

