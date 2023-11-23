NY Gov Directs DHS to Teach Your Kids to Spot Wrong Speak

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has directed the Department of Homeland Security, which has opened our borders, to develop media literacy tools for school children so they can spot things Democrats don’t like, such as their idea of conspiracy theories.

It’s madness. Do people really want the DHS to teach their children?

US Ministry of Truth

“Today, I’m directing the Director of the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services to develop media literacy tools for K -12 in our public schools,” Hochul said.

The “tools” will “teach students and even teachers to help understand how to spot conspiracy theories and misinformation, disinformation, and online hate,” she described.

“Start talking about what we’re seeing out there. Give the teachers the tools they need to help these conversations in school. And by teaching younger New Yorkers about how to discern between digital fact and digital fiction, we can better inoculate them from hatred and the spread of it.”

My time has arrived. — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) November 21, 2023

Related