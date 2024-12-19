NY Gov. Hochul Calls to Abolish the Electoral College

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has publicly advocated for the abolition of the Electoral College. She called it an outdated system that disproportionately benefits less populated states. This statement follows the introduction of a bill by Senate Democrats to abolish the college.

The Electoral College is inherent to the Constitution. Hardcore leftists like Gov. Hochul can’t just abolish it. Destroying it destroys the Constitution. They want to deprive most states of a vote, giving presidential elections to the coastal states with the largest populations.

We are lucky Democrats didn’t win this election. They are determined to eliminate the Constitution.

Hochul thinks we’re stupid. She wants to give the presidential vote only to New York, California, and maybe one other leftist state. She even referred to the Founders as if they wanted the Constitution to be “living,” as in Woke.

This is Hochul lying because she knows what she is suggesting:

“I believe we must reflect on whether the time for this particular institution, the Electoral College, has passed. Now recall that the Constitution, as ratified, also contained provisions that were considered abhorrent, such as women and people of color being denied the fundamental right in a democracy, the right to vote.

“The Founders themselves created a path to amend our Constitution to keep it a living document to be adapted as future generations, and circumstances, and times require. For the Electoral College, that time has come. Unfairly less populated states have outsized influence. In effect, the votes of their residents count more than the residents of a state like New York.”

How could anyone take this woman seriously?

Kathy Hochul thinks it’s time to abolish the Electoral College: “For the Electoral College, that time has come. Unfairly, less populated states have outsized influence and in effect, the votes of their residents count more than the residents of a state like New York.” pic.twitter.com/pLxsCVQ3Bd — Julia (@Jules31415) December 18, 2024

