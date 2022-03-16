Remarkable Video! Captured Russian Colonel Begs Forgiveness

Caveat: we have no idea if this is legitimate. Judge for yourself.

A Russian military officer begged for forgiveness in a press conference after the Ukrainian military captured him.

Lt. Col. Astakhov Dmitry Mikhailovich said he wasn’t forced to make the comments and felt “shame” over what he had done. He was lied to and told that Ukraine was ruled by a “fascist regime” and that “nationalists and Nazis had seized power.”

“I’ll give it to you straight. If someone came to my territory, I would do the same as these people did,” said Mikhailovich of Ukraine’s defenders.

“And I would be right! They are right now while I have to sit here and offer excuses.”

At a presser on March 7th, Mikhailovich urged his peers in the Russian armed force to “be brave” and to go against their own commanders.

He identified his unit as a special rapid response element of Russia’s National Guard, according to the Daily Mail.

