NY Gov says quarantine will be aggressively enforced, possibly for 4 months

When Governor Cuomo gave his press conference today explaining we’re all quarantined, he said the numbers of cases of people afflicted has doubled, but are the cases doubling or just the testing?

New York tested 10,000 Friday alone, so when those results come in, the numbers will go up.

He also offhandedly remarked people might have to stay in their apartment “two, three, four months.”

NBC New York reports that as of Friday morning, New York state has more than 7200 Cov-19 cases, accounting for nearly half of all confirmed cases in the country.

During his press conference, Cuomo said that more than 4,400 cases are in New York City — with over 2,000 added overnight for the second time in as many days.

“Less than three hours later, a city spokesman said the total had risen to 5,151. Right now, the five boroughs account for more than 28 percent of all cases in America. Dozens have died,” the NBC report added.

“I strongly support what he’s doing,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said at a White House news conference Friday. “I know what New Yorkers can do. We’re tough.”

THIS WILL BE ENFORCED

When he presented his order at a press conference Friday, Comrade Cuomo said “This is the most drastic action we can take.”

Cuomo said that things like “solitary exercise” would be allowed, but that the state would be “aggressive” in enforcing the rules.

HE’S NOT KIDDING ABOUT THIS

The governor said that mass transit, restaurants, food delivery, and banks would remain open. A full list of businesses that are allowed to remain open is expected to be released on Friday afternoon. “Non-essential” businesses will be closed.

“These are legal provisions,” Comrade Cuomo said. “They will be enforced.”

“I am not kidding about this,” the governor added.

It’s almost as if they want to destroy our economy.

New York, California, and now Illinois have decided to quarantine everyone. New York and California have the highest number of cases, and they also have open borders and the highest number of homeless. Is there a connection? Will someone ask? In fairness, they are the most populated ones too.

Are we going to do this every time we have a virus take off?

